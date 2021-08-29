Source: NY Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard will miss rehab start due to COVID

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.