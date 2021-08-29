'The Witcher' Showrunner Explains How 'Nightmare of the Wolf' Ties Into Season 2
Yesterday, The Witcher Twitter account dropped an "ending explained" video with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner and executive producer of The Witcher series, going into detail to explain how The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime film ties into the live-action series, especially Season 2. It not only explains why they went in an anime direction with this prequel story, but drops some juicy tidbits about what fans can expect in the near future from its live-action counterpart.collider.com
