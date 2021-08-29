'The Witcher' Showrunner Explains How 'Nightmare of the Wolf' Ties Into Season 2

The ultra-violent anime prequel adds great context to Season 1 of the live-action TV series and makes the wait for Season 2 all the more excrutiating. The world of The Witcher is as vast as it is dense, and Season 1 of the Netflix live-action series in 2019 made it feel like we were seeing but a drop of water in an ocean of stories and mythology. Luckily, the new anime prequel Nightmare of the Wolf does an excellent job of filling in certain gaps in the story while providing an entertaining and action-packed standalone tale of its own. Whether you are a newcomer looking to dip your toes into the franchise or a longtime fan yearning for more before Season 2 finally arrives, Nightmare of the Wolf is a thrilling prequel that makes watching the live-action show better, while making the wait for Season 2 that much more painful.