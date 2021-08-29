The NHL needs more offer sheets
Yesterday was an exciting day around the league. The Carolina Hurricanes signed Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi to an offer sheet of one year at $6.1 million, with a $20 signing bonus. Montreal has no cap space to work with at all, and it puts them in a difficult situation. This was 100% a petty move made by Carolina as retaliation for Montreal offer sheeting Sebastian Aho last season. After all, the press releases were exactly the same.blueseatblogs.com
Comments / 0