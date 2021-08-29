The NHL needs more offer sheets

Brent and Justin are joined by Sportsnet's Eric Engels to talk about where the Habs might lean with the Jesperi Kotkaniemi's offer sheet and what the market thinks of Marc Bergevin (16:22). Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez chats about Robbie Ray and why Jordan Romano came in to finish things off against the Orioles (47:22). Golf Digest's Shane Ryan looks at Bryson DeChambeau's impact on golf and the latest controversy surrounding him (01:04:39). The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.