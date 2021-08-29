Cancel
Gold medalist Steveson having fun as he considers next move

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
Cover picture for the articleEven an Olympic gold medalist has limits. American wrestler Gable Steveson has been on the go since his dramatic last-second victory in the freestyle heavyweight final put him at the top of the podium in Tokyo. He blew the Gjallarhorn at a Minnesota Vikings preseason game, attended a Bellator MMA event and showed up at World Wrestling Entertainment’s SummerSlam, stepping into the ring to celebrate bringing home the gold in front of more than 50,000 adoring fans.

