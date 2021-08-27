The Best Swim Workouts + 8 Key Benefits of Swimming

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Starting a workout routine is an exciting challenge. It can also be, well, challenging. Exercising for the first time can make you feel breathless, tired, and even little sore—all normal parts of the fitness process, if a little uncomfortable to workout newbies. But consistency is key to reaping the benefits of your workouts, according to Rob Sulaver, a certified personal trainer and founding instructor at Rumble Boxing in NYC. “In order to be consistent, it’s helpful to find a routine you enjoy. Other than that, I’d suggest starting slow and light with a strong emphasis on form,” he says.