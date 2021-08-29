Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Still time for that one last summer blast from the garden

By Nicole Hackett
pioneerpublishers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA — August brings the opportunity to get one more burst of flowers out of your summer perennials and annuals. Those penstemon, yarrows, roses, butterfly bushes, salvia, million bells and verbena that bloomed for you all spring and into summer can be swayed into another flower surge to be enjoyed well through October.

pioneerpublishers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Summer Garden#Garden Plants#Flower Garden#Container Garden#Contra Costa County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
Gardeningfarmforum.net

Dakota gardener: Plant garlic cloves in your garden this September

For the past two years, I have tried growing garlic in my garden. The first year, I had several challenges. The fall was incredibly wet and cold. I also underestimated the amount of competition from self-seeded dill plants. I harvested two really small heads of garlic. I was not discouraged....
GardeningFood52

The Very Best Flowers to Plant in the Fall

Even the best cared-for yard can look a little worn by the end of the summer when many plants are covered with powdery mildew, a widespread and easily identified plant disease (for reassurance, it does not kill the plant, it’s just unsightly). Planting some fall-blooming flowers for a fresh look is a perfect remedy to perk up your yard.
Gardeningsyvnews.com

Late summer bloom until frost | Tony Tomeo

Seasonal changes keep gardening interesting. Like colors of a rainbow, seasons are not as distinct as their dates on a calendar imply. Each evolves into the next. Spring evolves into summer. Late summer is presently evolving into autumn. It happens like red evolves into orange on a rainbow. It is amazing that plants can monitor the changes so precisely.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

15 Plants That Bloom With Deadheading From Spring to Frost

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. In the springtime and early summer, Mother Nature fills your garden with beautiful blooms. As the summers winds down in late July or August, you may start to see fewer of these flowers than before but that doesn’t mean they can’t be seen for many weeks yet!
GardeningTelegraph

What to plant now for late summer colour

When it was announced that the RHS Chelsea Flower Show would be moving to September, some of us were secretly thrilled. May might be the month of lupins, peonies, alliums and abundance, but late-summer enthusiasts knew what was in store: jewel tones, spires and substance swapped in for the usual springtime froth. This year, Chelsea kicks off with the autumn equinox – and just as with fashion week, there’s a whiff of excitement in that newly chilled air.
Gardeningwsmag.net

The Garden for All Seasons

Transplanting themselves from the Bay Area to the Pacific Northwest, Barbara McFarren and Stan Noel found their lovely Gig Harbor view home in 2008, completing the move a year later. The couple was attracted in part by the “good bones” of the garden areas surrounding the house — colorful, mature maples and large shrubs filled the rambling grounds on the property, along with an exuberant selection of perennials and ferns.
Gardeningcoastalbreezenews.com

Not Ready to Say Goodbye to Stunning Late Summer Blooms

We’ve all experienced the intense summer heat of Southwest Florida and it can also be challenging to the summer garden. But there are flowering shrubs that are able to withstand the hot humid weather and provide vivid summer stunners in the landscape. But they are fading fast. They produce red,...
Garfield County, OKEnid News and Eagle

It's time for fall garden tasks

As August winds down, it’s time to start thinking and planning for early fall gardening tasks. Here are just a few things to consider. • For your landscape. Watch for fall specials at garden centers and nurseries since fall is a great time for planting many ornamentals. Choose spring flowering bulbs as soon as available. Plant cool-season annuals like pansies, ornamental cabbage or kale, snapdragons and dusty miller when temperatures begin to cool.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Summer Gardening Tips to Keep Your Garden Growing

Growing a garden isn’t just about getting plants started—it also involves tending to your plants. To care for your garden and keep plants healthy, here are the basic “to do” tasks during the summer season. You’ll also learn what addition maintenance work your own garden needs over time. Here are...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Wrap Up Summer With the Bright Blooms of ‘Zimbelstern’ Sneezeweed

Sneezeweeds won’t make you sneeze, but they will make you smile. Their cheery blooms come along to make you happy right when summer is starting to wear you down. One of the best of the bunch is ‘Zimbelstern’. Forming a tall clump, ‘Zimbelstern’ sports yellow flowers lightly streaked with orange and a prominent brown cone in the center. The 2-inch-wide blooms are the highlight of late summer, especially for pollinators and for birds who will feast on the seeds. ‘Zimbelstern’ excelled in a recent trial of numerous sneezeweed cultivars at the Mt. Cuba Center in Delaware, scoring high for its strong stems, prolific bloom, and lack of powdery mildew. As with all members of this genus, ‘Zimbelstern’ does poorly in dry soil, but if you give it average to wet soil in full sun, it will be as happy to be there as you are to see it.
Gardeningrunnelscountyregister.com

Plan ahead now for better gardening, landscaping success in the fall

What a difference some rain makes! And what a week for rainfall it was. When rain falls that quickly and heavily, it’s impossible to catch it all; but substantial rain events like that are an encouragement to put out some rain barrels to catch it for later, when it gets dry again. Consider incorporating a rainwater harvesting system into your landscape – whether one small rain barrel or several large tanks, every little bit makes a difference in both water conservation and plant health. For more info, visit https://rainwaterharvesting.tamu.edu/.
GardeningBemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Summer is over for houseplants

With the advent of cooler weather, it is time for a plant rescue operation for houseplants that have enjoyed a summer at the spa. Many are tropical and cannot withstand temperatures in the 40s. Plants also need to transition to the lower light levels in our houses. Supplemental light sources or different placement of some of those plants may be in order.
GardeningTelegraph

The 20 best trees to plant in your garden for every season

While pretty flower pots, hanging baskets and shrubs all create a picturesque scene, trees have the potential to add depth and height to your outdoor space. Planting a tree may seem daunting at first, but the right choice will create a striking focal point in your garden or transform a cluttered area into an open, peaceful haven.
Winston-salem, NCwschronicle.com

No one without hope plants a garden

Remember when you were young and you thought anyone the age you are now was (fill in the blank)? Whatever word(s) you put in the blank, those words likely describe a person far less complex, vibrant, and contributory than you are. I’m amused at my own youthful thoughts but when...
GardeningBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Moving flowers indoors before first frost

Answer: Yes. Let’s start with coleus, which is probably the easiest. You can either take cuttings and start new plants or move your entire container indoors before the first frost. To take cuttings and start new plants, pinch off some stems, keeping a few leaves at the top and place them in jars of water or damp vermiculite to start rooting. Once you see roots, put the stems in 4-inch pots with potting soil and keep the soil moist, but don’t overwater. Place the pots in a sunny window. If you are going to bring your container inside, gently spray your plants down with the hose, including the undersides of the leaves, to remove any insects. I also put a systemic insecticide in the soil of all my containers that I bring inside for the winter. If you have several coleus plants in a large container, you can separate the plants into individual containers to make it easier. Place the plants in a sunny location. Be aware that they might get leggy and lose color, but this is normal when they go dormant. In March you can start watering with half-strength fertilizer. You need to pinch new growth to have a bushier plant. It can go back in your garden when there is no longer a threat of frost.
Washington StatePosted by
Columbia Basin Herald

Gardening, from the Masters

For gardeners, stopping by the Flower Building to chat with the Washington State University Master Gardeners might be on the list of things to do at the Grant County Fair. Marta Tredway and Glenn Martin, Master Gardeners from Quincy, were available in the Flower Building on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions and offer their expertise to patrons making their way around the building to check out flowers on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy