Still time for that one last summer blast from the garden

Answer: Yes. Let’s start with coleus, which is probably the easiest. You can either take cuttings and start new plants or move your entire container indoors before the first frost. To take cuttings and start new plants, pinch off some stems, keeping a few leaves at the top and place them in jars of water or damp vermiculite to start rooting. Once you see roots, put the stems in 4-inch pots with potting soil and keep the soil moist, but don’t overwater. Place the pots in a sunny window. If you are going to bring your container inside, gently spray your plants down with the hose, including the undersides of the leaves, to remove any insects. I also put a systemic insecticide in the soil of all my containers that I bring inside for the winter. If you have several coleus plants in a large container, you can separate the plants into individual containers to make it easier. Place the plants in a sunny location. Be aware that they might get leggy and lose color, but this is normal when they go dormant. In March you can start watering with half-strength fertilizer. You need to pinch new growth to have a bushier plant. It can go back in your garden when there is no longer a threat of frost.