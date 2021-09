I was skeptical as to just how far the Fortnite rabbit hole could go, but there truly is no limit to what this behemoth franchise will crossover with. Recently, Will Smith’s Mike Lowrey character from the Bad Boys film franchise debuted in the popular battle royale. Mike Lowrey is currently available in the Item Shop, so if you were already shouting “Bad Boys for life!” while cranking 90s, now you’ll have the perfect character to do that with. Also, feel free to say things like “Bad Boys for life!” or “cranking 90s” in the same sentence while out in public with your kids to truly embarrass them.