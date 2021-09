You likely know that legendary singer Billy Joel has a 35-year-old daughter Alexa Ray Joel, with ex Christie Brinkley. The piano man and his singer-songwriter daughter have even shared the stage together. But Billy is a bit more private when it comes to his younger daughters, six-year-old Della Joel and three-year-old Remy Joel. However, on Thursday, the 72-year-old music legend shared a series of adorable photos of his younger daughters, who definitely take after their dad. To see the sweet photos of Billy's young lookalikes, read on.