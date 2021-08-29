Jackson calendar: Events coming up

(JACKSON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

Soulful Sunday @ One Five Bar w/ Wil Davenport and Guest Live Music Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1605 North Parkway, Jackson, TN 38301

Ms.Thiakia Presents Soulful Sunday Live Music by Wil Davenport and Special Guest limited seating must wear mask. tickets sales only .

Drake White - The OPTIMYSTIC Tour Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 West Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

We have been waiting a long time to bring Drake White to Jackson! Get your tickets early! This is not a show you will want to miss!

Prayer Vigil for Jacy Elliott Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

At Aspell we believe in the power of prayer. We are asking the community to come out and participate in a prayer vigil for Jacy Elliott. Jacy is Frankie Elliott's daughter who was in a terrible...

Black Holes: the other side of infinity Jackson, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 299 Maple St, Jackson, TN

Impossible to see because gravity is so dense even light can't escape, black holes are one of the greatest mysteries of the universe. So how do we find them, or study them? Join us to find out!

POSTPONED Porchfest After Party: Presented by Jackson Hidden Tracks Jackson, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 250 West Main Street, Jackson, TN 38301

Join Our Jackson Home & Jackson Hidden Tracks for the Porchfest After Party with Blvck Hippie and a DJ set by Sons of Dilla.