Asked for the umpteenth time why she’s famous for a new Hulu docuseries about her life, 16 year-old Charli D’Amelio rolls her eyes. She’s thought about this question a lot, but still doesn’t have a great answer for her outsized TikTok notoriety. Maybe, she suggests, it was the shared boredom of COVID-19 quarantine, during which her 15 second dance videos took off like never before. Or maybe it was just “a vibe” people responded to. Whatever the reason, she insists, “I don’t consider myself to be famous.”