Monroe, LA

Live events coming up in Monroe

Posted by 
Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MONROE, LA) Live events are lining up on the Monroe calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:



Board Game Night

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

A&H Games - Monroe 2221 Louisville Ave, Monroe This is the night for local board game enthusiasts to get together and discover new people who share their interests. Did you know A&H Games provides...



Contemporary Worship

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us for our contemporary service! Bring your mask as we are practicing social distancing.



Monroe Farmers Market

Monroe, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1212 Washington St, Monroe, LA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - NovemberMondays - Saturdays, 6 am - 1 pm Location: 1212 Washington Street



Molly Axed It at The Hub Music Hall

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 201 Washington Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Molly Axed It, made up of former Molly Hatchet members and former Southern Rock Allstars members, live at The Hub Music Hall on September 16



2nd Annual River City Bazaar

Monroe, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71201

Fashion Show and vendor expo. Cash bar and VIP Seating. Hosted by Pink Lucy. Fashions by Pink Lucy, Quinten Michael, Phirst Impresions.

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events #Southern Rock #Music Hall #A H Games
