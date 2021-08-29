Cancel
Medford, OR

Medford events coming up

Medford Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MEDFORD, OR) Medford is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Medford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RppAv_0bgT58As00

Sleigh the Night: A drag Christmas Spectacular

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 120 East 6th Street, Medford, OR 97501

Come get a little hohohomo for the holigays with some of your local favorites and a special guest from Missouri. This will sleigh the night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgRk8_0bgT58As00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at GRAPE STREET

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 31 South Grape Street, Medford, OR 97501

Top notch #comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONeXv_0bgT58As00

Rise and Shine AND Nicole Ananda's Bday Party!

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2310 Voorhies Road, Medford, OR 97501

Rise and Shine is a Yoga + Deep House Dance event designed to create a conscious, loving community that embodies and celebrates life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykq4t_0bgT58As00

Yoga with Toni Larson at Fry Family Farm

Medford, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Ln, Medford, OR

Toni's teaching provides a relaxed atmosphere. She believes in sustainable yoga and teaches with a very real and down to earth style. Recognizing that each person’s body, range of motion, strength...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x5vtD_0bgT58As00

Lowest Pair & David Jacobs-Strain Co-bill

Medford, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2184 Ross Lane, Medford, OR 97501

CO-BILL! Banjo duo Lowest Pair share the evening with David Jacob-Strain accompanied by Bob Beach.

ABOUT

With Medford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

