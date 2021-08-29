Live events Lima — what’s coming up
(LIMA, OH) Lima has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 441 E 8th St, Lima, OH
Join 92.1 The Frog at the Gene Wright Community Health Center on the campus of Mercy Health for a free colorectal cancer screening event. The event is free and open to the public. There will be...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 616 S Collett St, Lima, OH
We invite the residents of Lima's 6th Ward to join us for the third of a series of Community Listening Circles aimed at better understanding and responding to the needs of local residents...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021 Tuesdays, 2:30pm - 5:30pm Location:Greater Lima Region Community Park and Stage on Spring
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 800 Roush Road, Lima, OH 45801
Welcome to Lauer Farms 1944, the third annual World War II living history event hosted on the grounds of historic Lauer Farms.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:55 PM
Address: 311 East Market Street, Lima, OH 45801
ONE Lima — Arts & Culture Celebration Two day event of shared art, music, vendors, food, drum circle, poetry, and TOGETHERNESS!
