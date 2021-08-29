Live events Lima — what’s coming up

(LIMA, OH) Lima has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

MERCY HEALTH COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENING Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 441 E 8th St, Lima, OH

Join 92.1 The Frog at the Gene Wright Community Health Center on the campus of Mercy Health for a free colorectal cancer screening event. The event is free and open to the public. There will be...

Community Listening Circles | Ward 6 Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 616 S Collett St, Lima, OH

We invite the residents of Lima's 6th Ward to join us for the third of a series of Community Listening Circles aimed at better understanding and responding to the needs of local residents...

Downtown Lima Farmer's Market Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 1 - September 28, 2021 Tuesdays, 2:30pm - 5:30pm Location:Greater Lima Region Community Park and Stage on Spring

Lauer Farms 1944 (October 15-17, 2021) Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Roush Road, Lima, OH 45801

Welcome to Lauer Farms 1944, the third annual World War II living history event hosted on the grounds of historic Lauer Farms.

ONE Lima Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:55 PM

Address: 311 East Market Street, Lima, OH 45801

ONE Lima — Arts & Culture Celebration Two day event of shared art, music, vendors, food, drum circle, poetry, and TOGETHERNESS!