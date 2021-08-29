Cancel
Poughkeepsie, NY

Live events coming up in Poughkeepsie

Poughkeepsie Voice
 4 days ago

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcMfd_0bgT55Wh00

Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center Presents Ellen Perantoni

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY

The Ellen Perantoni Exhibit features prints/oil paintings of Hudson River views & other nature scenes including the Red Rock region of AZ. Held in the Hallway Art Gallery - 9 Vassar Street.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QPD3_0bgT55Wh00

VIP Petcare at Pet Goods

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1895 South Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMBS1_0bgT55Wh00

Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 160 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest is on Facebook. To connect with Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuSQz_0bgT55Wh00

Pokemon Standard Format Tournament

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 43 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

Standard format tournament - Team Up through Chilling Reign Best of 1, 30 minute rounds. 8 or less players will be 3 rounds, 9 or greater players will be 4 rounds Event Entry is $10. 2.5 packs...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Dyba_0bgT55Wh00

[Re]Builders and Brewers Golf Outing

Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Golf Club Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Enjoy some of the best Hudson Valley brews and ciders on the course while you golf.

Poughkeepsie, NY
With Poughkeepsie Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Government
Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie Restaurant’s Dummies Are Back Despite Warning

The dummies are back out in complete defiance and they look like they're having a blast. There's a good chance that you will remember these creepy dummies that went viral right around this time last year. Last October these life sized dummies took the Hudson Valley by storm. We were in the middle of a tough time during the COVID-19 pandemic and the dummies were placed outside the Poughkeepsie Steakhouse to both bring a smile to people passing by and to help draw some desired attention the business that had slowed because of new regulations.
Connecticut State
Only In Connecticut

The Beautiful Water Lantern Festival Is Coming Soon To Connecticut

If you’ve never been to a water lantern festival, it is a truly magical experience. These festivals takes place all across the country through the late summer and early fall. This year’s water lantern festival will be held at Mill Pond Park in Newington, Connecticut, in late September. The festival features hundreds of beautiful water […] The post The Beautiful Water Lantern Festival Is Coming Soon To Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.
New York City, NY
98.1 The Hawk

The Counties, ZIP Codes in New York With Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are worried about over 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID continues to spread at alarming rates. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Saugerties, NYDaily Freeman

Saugerties car restoration business raises town concerns

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – Owners of Rust Free Motors on Simmons Drive and U.S. Route 9W are not finding that their love of classic vehicles has gotten them a pass from town officials, who said the scope of the projects and use of the rear of the building need to go through a site plan approval process.
Saugerties, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Red Barn closes, moves after legal battle

GREENPORT — After a long legal stalemate, Red Barn Hudson closed and is relocating to Saugerties, the restaurant owner announced Wednesday. Red Barn Hudson, which primarily serves seafood, made the announcement on Facebook. The building had been purchased in May, but Red Barn owner Vanessa Martenson said through her attorney that she was legally protected by the eviction moratorium extended through Aug. 31.

Comments / 0

