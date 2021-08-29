Live events coming up in Poughkeepsie

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Poughkeepsie calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Poughkeepsie:

Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center Presents Ellen Perantoni Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 Vassar St, Poughkeepsie, NY

The Ellen Perantoni Exhibit features prints/oil paintings of Hudson River views & other nature scenes including the Red Rock region of AZ. Held in the Hallway Art Gallery - 9 Vassar Street.



VIP Petcare at Pet Goods Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1895 South Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 160 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY

Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest is on Facebook. To connect with Rescheduled - Poughkeepsie PorchFest, join Facebook today.

Pokemon Standard Format Tournament Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 43 Vassar Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY

Standard format tournament - Team Up through Chilling Reign Best of 1, 30 minute rounds. 8 or less players will be 3 rounds, 9 or greater players will be 4 rounds Event Entry is $10. 2.5 packs...

[Re]Builders and Brewers Golf Outing Poughkeepsie, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Golf Club Lane, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Enjoy some of the best Hudson Valley brews and ciders on the course while you golf.