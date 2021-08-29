Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph events coming up

St Joseph Dispatch
St Joseph Dispatch
 5 days ago

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Live events are coming to Saint Joseph.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Saint Joseph:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuUUs_0bgT54dy00

StroudStock 2021

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3705 North Belt Highway, Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Free Event! You are invited to be a part of a massive music and family fun festival!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0imp_0bgT54dy00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E49f7_0bgT54dy00

Gotta' Have Them Fall Pumpkins Canvas @ the Doodle Den

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, St. Joseph, MO 64501

Perfect Fall Decor piece or give as a gift! No experience is necessary, step-by-step instructions to help you create this gorgeous piece!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yqpI_0bgT54dy00

WOWZA Wednesday - (2) Fired Alcohol Ink Pics

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

Absolutely GORGEOUS and the perfect GIFT or keep for yourself...YOU ARE GOING TO LOVE THESE! It’s Wowza Wednesday and it's AWESOME!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0wg7_0bgT54dy00

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box!

Saint Joseph, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 Frederick Avenue, Saint Joseph, MO 64501

DIY Personalized Gift or Decor Box! No muss, No fuss...just pic your transfer and go! No experience necessary...We use as squeegee!

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

