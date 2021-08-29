Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick events calendar

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 5 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kennewick area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZtV8_0bgT53lF00

Kennewick Ranching for Profit School

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Expert instructors with practical experience will help you find real world solutions to the challenges facing you and your ranch. You will learn proven tools and techniques that will increase your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxeYA_0bgT53lF00

Live Lab Tour: Cloudy with a Chance of Particles

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Understanding particles, clouds, and their influence on Earth’s climate requires specialized facilities and field study. Explore PNNL’s active research in this area with two stops in the...

Alchemical Healing 1 — In-Person Workshop

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join approved AH teacher Zahra Indigo for a live and in-person Alchemical Healing workshop in Kennewick, Washington! DATES: August 27 -29, 2021 Friday, 5pm - 8pm (3 hours class time) Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UioFt_0bgT53lF00

Rail/Blue Tattoo/Upward Vision | August 29, 2021

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA

Clover Island Inn | Rail/Blue Tattoo/Upward Vision performing Sunday August 29, 2021 at Clover Island Inn in Kennewick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSVT3_0bgT53lF00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Kennewick

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT89, Kennewick, WA 99336

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

