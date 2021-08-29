Events on the Indio calendar
(INDIO, CA) Indio is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indio:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA
This challenging strength training class will lead you through a variety of exercises with weights to strengthen and tone the entire body. Standing, sitting and floor work will aid in building...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA
Brad’s Pad Live Music: Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs at Fantasy Springs Casino and have a whole lot of...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Indio, CA 92201
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM
Address: 86105 Vista del Sur, Coachella, CA 92236
Join us to celebrate our Class of 2011 10-year reunion! Featuring music by Los Garza’z, entertainment, food, and open bar!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 81-557 Doctor Carreon Boulevard, #suite b-8, Indio, CA 92201
Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside County from local agents that know the market.
