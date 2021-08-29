Events on the Indio calendar

(INDIO, CA) Indio is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indio:

Total Body Strength Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This challenging strength training class will lead you through a variety of exercises with weights to strengthen and tone the entire body. Standing, sitting and floor work will aid in building...

Brad’s Pad Live Music Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Brad’s Pad Live Music: Coachella Valley radio personality and music legend Brad Mercer and his 8-piece band play your favorite classic rock songs at Fantasy Springs Casino and have a whole lot of...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Indio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indio, CA 92201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

DMHS Class of 2011 Reunion Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM

Address: 86105 Vista del Sur, Coachella, CA 92236

Join us to celebrate our Class of 2011 10-year reunion! Featuring music by Los Garza’z, entertainment, food, and open bar!

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 81-557 Doctor Carreon Boulevard, #suite b-8, Indio, CA 92201

Learn more about your Medicare Health Plan Options in Riverside County from local agents that know the market.