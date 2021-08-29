Cancel
Florence, SC

Live events Florence — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 4 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Florence has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Florence area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ynIal_0bgT51zn00

The Museum Roast

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 111 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501

Oyster Roast benefiting the Florence County Museum’s Annual Acquisitions and Education Fund.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wfeip_0bgT51zn00

Fall Container Planting Workshop

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 3108 Alligator Road, Florence, SC 29501

Who is ready to fall into cooler weather and updated porches?! We are!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R6qhH_0bgT51zn00

A GOOD LAUGH COMEDY SHOW

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 300 Whitman Avenue, Florence, SC 29501

BUSTA, IJ EnT & ITB Production Present A GOOD LAUGH COMEDY SHOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwSdp_0bgT51zn00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, SC 29501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

