Live events Florence — what’s coming up

The Museum Roast Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 111 West Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29501

Oyster Roast benefiting the Florence County Museum’s Annual Acquisitions and Education Fund.

Fall Container Planting Workshop Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 3108 Alligator Road, Florence, SC 29501

Who is ready to fall into cooler weather and updated porches?! We are!

A GOOD LAUGH COMEDY SHOW Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 300 Whitman Avenue, Florence, SC 29501

BUSTA, IJ EnT & ITB Production Present A GOOD LAUGH COMEDY SHOW

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Florence, SC 29501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!