Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Events on the Morgantown calendar

Posted by 
Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 5 days ago

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are lining up on the Morgantown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRiPP_0bgT507400

Bo McMillion

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Bo McMillion at 669 Madigan Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501-6715, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTA5L_0bgT507400

Stop the Bleed

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1389 Earl Core Rd, Morgantown, WV

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign organized by the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, The American College of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KM4EQ_0bgT507400

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Morgantown, WV 26501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=429evr_0bgT507400

2021 MCREC Reagan Dinner | MCREC

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 4H Camp Rd, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a special event with Republican friends, candidates and office holders! About this Event The MCREC REAGAN Dinner- August 29, 2021 Meet your representatives ... voice your opinion among...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANWZz_0bgT507400

Picnic for Paid Leave: Morgantown!

Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1235 Parkview Dr, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a free, family-friendly evening to share and learn about paid leave, why it's important, and how you can help West Virginia families secure this support. Dinner, dessert, games, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Morgantown Updates

Morgantown Updates

Morgantown, WV
100
Followers
207
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Live Events#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy