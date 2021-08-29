Events on the Morgantown calendar

(MORGANTOWN, WV) Live events are lining up on the Morgantown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morgantown:

Bo McMillion Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Bo McMillion at 669 Madigan Ave, Morgantown, WV 26501-6715, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Stop the Bleed Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1389 Earl Core Rd, Morgantown, WV

Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign organized by the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with The American College of Surgeons Committee on Trauma, The American College of...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Morgantown, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Morgantown, WV 26501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

2021 MCREC Reagan Dinner | MCREC Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 4H Camp Rd, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a special event with Republican friends, candidates and office holders! About this Event The MCREC REAGAN Dinner- August 29, 2021 Meet your representatives ... voice your opinion among...

Picnic for Paid Leave: Morgantown! Morgantown, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1235 Parkview Dr, Morgantown, WV

Join us for a free, family-friendly evening to share and learn about paid leave, why it's important, and how you can help West Virginia families secure this support. Dinner, dessert, games, and...