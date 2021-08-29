Coming soon: Decatur events

(DECATUR, IL) Decatur has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

Green Eyed Lady Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3920 N Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Decatur, IL

All Rock & Soul Hits Green Eyed Lady is an award-winning, heart-warming power rock band that specializes in adapting: soft crooning during a dinner seating or cocktail h...

Titan to Feature Big Bud, Cole the Cornstar at Farm Progress 2021 Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Meet and greet opportunities, new products, and FFA partnerships are all reasons to visitTitan announces it will be at the annual Farm Progress Show on August 31 through September 2, 2021, in...

Sunday Funday w/Zach & Mollie Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 815 S 22nd St, Decatur, IL

Zach brings his acoustic show back to the Wild Dog , but this time he will be joined by his Hangovers lead singer Mollie Krueger, and the two will be bringing you original rock, classic rock and...

Platinum Rock Legends Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

One of the 2019 fan favorite acts returns for a night of hits you won't soon forget, done only the way they can do them.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Decatur, IL 62521

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!