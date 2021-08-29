Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Live events on the horizon in Fort Smith

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 5 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Smith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LWSO6_0bgT4xd700

Intro. To Full Body Hot Stone Massage- Arkansas School of Massage

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6108 S 31st St, Fort Smith, AR

AR DOH approved * 6 Hrs. * $120 This course is designed to provide MTs with a fundamental review of the physiological effects of thermotherapy, a history of Hot Stone Massage, an overview of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtiOd_0bgT4xd700

Sunday Morning Worship Service

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1400 Grand Ave, Fort Smith, AR

« All Events Sunday Morning Worship Service August 29 @ 10:30 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRVmQ_0bgT4xd700

Fort Smith Gun & Knife Show

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 4400 Midland Blvd, Fort Smith, AR

The Fort Smith Gun & Knife Show data and specifics can be found at the promoters website. Please always check with the promoter before the show for last minute changes Please note that all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z1iIL_0bgT4xd700

JV/Varsity Volleyball - Greenwood -Home

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4100 Gary St, Fort Smith, AR

Tuesday August 31, 2021: Event listing from Southside: Tuesday, August 31 from 4:30 PM to 11:59 PMSHS Volleyball Schedule

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bk3Jp_0bgT4xd700

Team Cornhole Tournament

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3005 Tilles Ave, Fort Smith, AR

This week will be our Team Tournament! It is a $5.00 buy-in for each person. in order for things to be somewhat fair we will drawl names for teams. please come out and have fun and see who can...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

