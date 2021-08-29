Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield events coming up

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 5 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Live events are coming to Mansfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uu9L_0bgT4wkO00

Flea Market at the Richland County Fairgrounds

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 750 N Home Rd, Mansfield, OH

Flea Market at the Richland County Fair. New year, new management, same monthly schedule!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUIG1_0bgT4wkO00

Jane Timken for Ohio Mansfield Fundraising Event

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 28 N Main St, Mansfield, OH

Julie and Todd Wurthmann, Jordon Wurthmann, Carl Fernyak, Cindy Bias, State Rep. Marilyn John, Ashley Wise and the Hon. Stephanie Zader invite you to join them for a fundraising reception to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MVy1u_0bgT4wkO00

Holy Trinity Farmers Market

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 W Cook Rd, Mansfield, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 25 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3 PM - 6 PMLocation:Holy Trinity Church,Corner of Cook and Lexington Ave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MDDM7_0bgT4wkO00

Secret City Tour Fall 2021

Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 North Main Street, Mansfield, OH 44902

Take a peek into some of Mansfield's most exquisite historic buildings and architectural gems on this self guided tour!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc3k6_0bgT4wkO00

Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

August 15 – September 12, “Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021” is a popular show that will feature over 70 artists. Their contemporary works show excellence in design and artistic...

Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
132
Followers
203
Post
13K+
Views
