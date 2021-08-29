Mansfield events coming up

(MANSFIELD, OH) Live events are coming to Mansfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mansfield:

Flea Market at the Richland County Fairgrounds Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 750 N Home Rd, Mansfield, OH

Flea Market at the Richland County Fair. New year, new management, same monthly schedule!

Jane Timken for Ohio Mansfield Fundraising Event Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 28 N Main St, Mansfield, OH

Julie and Todd Wurthmann, Jordon Wurthmann, Carl Fernyak, Cindy Bias, State Rep. Marilyn John, Ashley Wise and the Hon. Stephanie Zader invite you to join them for a fundraising reception to...

Holy Trinity Farmers Market Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 525 W Cook Rd, Mansfield, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 25 - September, 2021Tuesdays, 3 PM - 6 PMLocation:Holy Trinity Church,Corner of Cook and Lexington Ave

Secret City Tour Fall 2021 Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 128 North Main Street, Mansfield, OH 44902

Take a peek into some of Mansfield's most exquisite historic buildings and architectural gems on this self guided tour!

Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021 Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

August 15 – September 12, “Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021” is a popular show that will feature over 70 artists. Their contemporary works show excellence in design and artistic...