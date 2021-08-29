Cancel
Lawton, OK

Coming soon: Lawton events

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 5 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Lawton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EANAk_0bgT4vrf00

Pop Up Shop

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Each month we host a Pop Up Shop for Lawton/ Ft. Sill and surrounding areas. We have a variety of vendors from clothing, jewelry, candles, body oil, makeup and more. Come out and join us for a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXjsP_0bgT4vrf00

Wedding Shower for Sarah Everitt & Dallas Smith

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 2201 NW 82nd St, Lawton, OK

Let us "sprinkle" Sarah and Dallas with love! You DONUT want to miss the wedding shower. Sunday, August 29th, 12:30p (right after service) at LFA in the Youth Activity Center! The happy couple is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHieD_0bgT4vrf00

August Fitness Challenge

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2800 W Gore Blvd, SW University Dr, Lawton, OK

Welcome back Aggies!! Let's jump right into the Fall semester with our first monthly fitness challenge. Jump rope, Yep, you are seeing things correctly. Don't have a jump rope, don't worry the Rec...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuEUs_0bgT4vrf00

SWOK Bridal Expo 2021

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 135 Northwest 2nd Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Spend the day meeting some of the area’s most distinguished wedding experts as you begin to plan your special day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mavvv_0bgT4vrf00

All In: Esports Expo

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2315 E Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK

oin Unified and Apache Casino Hotel Esports as we host a two-day, action-packed adventure for all levels of gamers with over $15,000 in cash and prizes . Immerse yourself in esports as we...

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

