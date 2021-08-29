Missoula events coming up

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Missoula:

Griz Welcome Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Dr, Missoula, MT

Griz Welcome is our way of helping new incoming students get connected and engaged with their peers at UM. A variety of activities allow incoming students to explore campus and get to know their...

Fort Courage 2021 Preschool Graduation Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Please join us as we send off our graduating preschool class to kindergarten! There will be a small ceremony with certificates to honor your child’s hard work, progress and friendships made over...

Funding Your Innovation: America's Seed Fund SBIR/STTR Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Drive, Missoula, MT 59812

Join us on the campus of the University of Montana to learn about federal research and development funding for innovative tech startups

Western Montana Fair PRCA Rodeo Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

A Different Performance Every Night! Each night of the Missoula Stampede is a new experience. Come the first night and come back every night after to see what’s new! Gates open 6PM every night...

Help Elect Kristen Jordan City Council Ward 6! Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join a casual party at Franklin Park to meet Kristen Jordan and find out how to help her campaign. Light food, soft drinks, horse shoe games and good conversation provided. Co hosted by City...