Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula events coming up

Posted by 
Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 4 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Missoula is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Missoula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USuHZ_0bgT4uyw00

Griz Welcome

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Dr, Missoula, MT

Griz Welcome is our way of helping new incoming students get connected and engaged with their peers at UM. A variety of activities allow incoming students to explore campus and get to know their...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTi3S_0bgT4uyw00

Fort Courage 2021 Preschool Graduation

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Please join us as we send off our graduating preschool class to kindergarten! There will be a small ceremony with certificates to honor your child’s hard work, progress and friendships made over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ymqTM_0bgT4uyw00

Funding Your Innovation: America's Seed Fund SBIR/STTR

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 32 Campus Drive, Missoula, MT 59812

Join us on the campus of the University of Montana to learn about federal research and development funding for innovative tech startups

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIIJf_0bgT4uyw00

Western Montana Fair PRCA Rodeo

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

A Different Performance Every Night! Each night of the Missoula Stampede is a new experience. Come the first night and come back every night after to see what’s new! Gates open 6PM every night...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1is4FM_0bgT4uyw00

Help Elect Kristen Jordan City Council Ward 6!

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join a casual party at Franklin Park to meet Kristen Jordan and find out how to help her campaign. Light food, soft drinks, horse shoe games and good conversation provided. Co hosted by City...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
59
Followers
207
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Franklin Park#Mt Griz Welcome#Mt 59812 Join#The University Of Montana#The Missoula Stampede
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy