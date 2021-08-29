Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Live events Johnson City — what’s coming up

Johnson City Times
 5 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are lining up on the Johnson City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnson City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvqAj_0bgT4rKl00

GRAND OPENING!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1001 North Broadway Street, Harris Pavilion, Johnson City, TN 37601

The Largaespada Family wants to celebrate the grand opening of the new Farmers Insurance Agency!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYcKi_0bgT4rKl00

Real Estate Journey - Ben Godfrey

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2929 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN

Hearing another's real estate journey is a great way to grow and be inspired on your own journey. Join us as investor Ben Godfrey shares his, and his family's, journey with us. Beginning with...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYs7w_0bgT4rKl00

Bronze Rumba Class

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2116 N Roan St #4, Johnson City, TN

Learn new patterns and strengthen your skills in this slow, sexy rhythm dance. $10 per person per class, no partner required!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOe2m_0bgT4rKl00

Open House - Sarah Sykes Photography Studio & Heartstrings

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come check out Sarah Sykes Photography Studio + Heartstrings Creative Co.! 138 W. Market St. Downtown Johnson City, TN - Located in the back of Blue Willow Bridal You may also like the following...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkmH7_0bgT4rKl00

SHHS VB VS. TN HIGH 9TH 4:30PM jv 5:30PM v 6:30PM

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1509 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Science Hill High School: Monday, August 30 (all day)

#Live Events#Real Estate#Photography#Farmers Insurance Agency#Science Hill High School
