Live events Johnson City — what’s coming up

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are lining up on the Johnson City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnson City:

GRAND OPENING! Johnson City, TN

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1001 North Broadway Street, Harris Pavilion, Johnson City, TN 37601

The Largaespada Family wants to celebrate the grand opening of the new Farmers Insurance Agency!

Real Estate Journey - Ben Godfrey Johnson City, TN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2929 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN

Hearing another's real estate journey is a great way to grow and be inspired on your own journey. Join us as investor Ben Godfrey shares his, and his family's, journey with us. Beginning with...

Bronze Rumba Class Johnson City, TN

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2116 N Roan St #4, Johnson City, TN

Learn new patterns and strengthen your skills in this slow, sexy rhythm dance. $10 per person per class, no partner required!

Open House - Sarah Sykes Photography Studio & Heartstrings Johnson City, TN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Come check out Sarah Sykes Photography Studio + Heartstrings Creative Co.! 138 W. Market St. Downtown Johnson City, TN - Located in the back of Blue Willow Bridal

SHHS VB VS. TN HIGH 9TH 4:30PM jv 5:30PM v 6:30PM Johnson City, TN

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1509 John Exum Pkwy, Johnson City, TN

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Science Hill High School: Monday, August 30 (all day)