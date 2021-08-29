Cancel
Jacksonville, NC

Live events Jacksonville — what’s coming up

Jacksonville Voice
 5 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

Onslow Oktoberfest

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 421 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Onslow Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event held in downtown Jacksonville. Live music, food, and fun make this a can't miss event!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Under the Sea Bash

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1010 Henderson Dr #200, Jacksonville, NC

Join us at the "Under the Sea Bash" on August 29th at Spa Diva Girls Parties for an unforgettable afternoon with The Little Mermaid 🧜✨ Guests will enjoy games, crafts, makeovers, and more during...

Jacksonville Voice

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

