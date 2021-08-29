Hagerstown calendar: Events coming up

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Hagerstown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hagerstown:

50th Anniversary Gala Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 17641 College Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740

We are celebrating 50 years of service by the Washington County Commission on Aging to seniors, caregivers, and those with disabilities.

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Hagerstown Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT227, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Organ and Piano Recital Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 802 Summit Ave, Hagerstown, MD

Organ & Piano Recital at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 802 Summit Avenue, Hagerstown, MD, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 3:00p.m. Featuring the keyboard skills of Sharon Sutton, Bill Moersen...

Culture & Cocktails: The Bridges of Washington County Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

Gymnastics for Kids - Hagerstown, MD 2021 Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 351 N Cleveland Ave, Hagerstown, MD

Description Gymnastics for Kids Sundays, 11am-Noon Aug.8-29, 2021 Gymnastics is a fun and exciting way for your child to develop coordination, strength, and flexibility, while also improving...