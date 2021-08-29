Cancel
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta events coming soon

Valdosta Journal
Valdosta Journal
(VALDOSTA, GA) Live events are lining up on the Valdosta calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Valdosta:

The Patterson Presents The Canton Spirituals, Keith WonderBoy,Jamal Roberts

Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 North Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA 31601

The Patterson Presents The Canton Spirituals, Keith WonderBoy and " Sunday Best "Jamal Roberts with Special Guest, Hosted By Tyler Little

Photography & Photo-editing

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 527 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA

Photography & Photo-editing About this Event A comprehensive course that teaches the basics of photography and photo-editing. This includes but not limited to learning how to operate the camera...

Hal & Jill Project – Guitar

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 527 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA

Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts 527 N. Patterson St. Valdosta, GA 31601 229.247.ARTS (2787) Gallery Hours: Monday – Closed Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Regional Education Pipeline Summit-Valdosta, GA

Valdosta, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 1203 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA 31601

Regional Meeting Hosted by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education & Valdosta State University

Breastfeeding Basics

Valdosta, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2501 N Patterson St, Valdosta, GA

Designed for mothers interested in breastfeeding. Caring for a new baby, especially for first-time mothers, can be overwhelming. Not only is your body going through physical changes, but also you...

With Valdosta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

