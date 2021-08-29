Cancel
Merced, CA

Live events on the horizon in Merced

Merced News Beat
 5 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Merced has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Merced:

TK-3rd Cross Country Tryouts

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 926 Scott Rd, Merced, CA

School hours: TK-3rd grades, West campus: 8:15 AM-2:00 PM 4th-8th grades, East campus: 8:15 AM-2:50 PM Office hours: 7:00 AM-3:30 PM

Ping Pong with the Police

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 655 W Main St, Merced, CA

Join us for an evening of games with Merced City's Police Department!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Merced, CA 95340

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

CONCIERTO GRUPO "ALFAREROS" DE REPUBLICA DOMINICANA

Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, CA 95340

GRAN CONCIERTO FAMILIAR Estarán con nosotros desde República Dominicana, el grupo ganador del Grammy a la música Cristiana: "ALAFAREROS"

Bid C5610321-D Hood and Duct Cleaning Services

Chowchilla, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This is a Master Agreement in which the Contractor shall perform Hood and Duct Cleaning Services. The Contractor will be Compensated for the services monthly in arrears in accordance with the...

Merced News Beat

Merced News Beat

Merced, CA
