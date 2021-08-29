Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Live events on the horizon in Terre Haute

Terre Haute News Watch
 5 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District exhibit

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) and the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (SPSMW) are partnering with the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana, to present “Stories from...

Document Shredding

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3230 E Haythorne Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is proud to offer free document shredding. This service is for Vigo County residents only. Free document shredding is available every Tuesday beginning...

ATD Tent America 2021 - Terre Haute

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2901 South 7th Street, Terre Haute, IN 47802

24 HOURS OF UNCEASING LIVE WORSHIP, PRAYER & GOSPEL PROCLAMATION!

Student Ticket Office and Sales Assistant

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Indiana State University student enrolled in at least 6 credit hours.

Movie Night!! Miracles from Heaven

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Family Movie Night! 6 pm in the gym. Bring your lawn chair or blanket! We will have popcorn and drinks! Let’s enjoy a wonderful evening together!!

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

