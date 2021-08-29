Cancel
Charleston, WV

Charleston calendar: Coming events

Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 4 days ago

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

Sustainable Wellness a Workshop to Connect Back to Your Body

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 501 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

ONLINE EVENT!! Disrupt your diet mindset and be empowered around your food choices -> ->

Pokey LaFarge, Yasmin Williams and more

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Join the live audience as Mountain Stage records a fresh episode for NPR Music to be share with a radio audience at a later date.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Charleston, WV 25301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

FREE Seminar: OSHA’S Top Violations and How to Avoid Them

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

Join the WVUIE at the West Virginia Job Fair on Friday, Sept 17 as we provide free training opportunities throughout the event.

Vollkommen Glücklich Sein

Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Hamburger Straße 209, 25337 Elmshorn

Wie man Herausforderungen des Lebens auf Ursachenebene einfach gelöst bekommt - auch wenn Sie das nicht für möglich halten würden.

Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

