Lynchburg, VA

Live events coming up in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
 4 days ago

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Lynchburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

MTB Lunch & Learn

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 3320 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Learn all the magical details of what it takes to plan a Walt Disney Vacation!

Learn More
Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Lynchburg

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT210, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
Monuments & Symbols

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 401 Taylor Street, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Come learn about the symbols that adorn the graves of OCC and the meanings behind them.

Learn More
Earley Shrub Garden Tour

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St, 401 Taylor St, 401 Taylor St, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Come explore and discover all of the beauty and history hiding in plain sight in the Earley Shrub Garden.

Learn More
Timbrook Outdoor Storytimes: Session B - 8/31, 9/14 & 9/28

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:50 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Register your family for an Outdoor Storytime Session! Choose a timeslot between 10am and 1pm to come for a storytime on 8/31, 9/14 & 9/28!

Learn More

ABOUT

With Lynchburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

