Lafayette, IN

What’s up Lafayette: Local events calendar

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 5 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lafayette:

Team Meeting — Clear River Church

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 N 3rd St, Lafayette, IN

For those who serve in the church, this monthly meeting is an opportunity for the leadership to inform, lead, encourage, and equip the core of the church. Dinner and childcare are provided. If you...

The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller — Carnahan Hall

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2200 Elmwood Ave Suite A6, Lafayette, IN

Join us every Sunday at 11 AM for The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller, a church service for all. >>Click here for more information<<

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Fall Floral Border Wine & Watercolor Night

Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 909 South Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Join us for a fun evening of learning the basics of loose watercolor florals at Lafayette’s historic Fowler House Mansion

Galactic Bingo

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 405 Sagamore Pkwy S Suite A2, Lafayette, IN

Join us for Galactic Bingo! 🍺 Free to play 🍺 Win fun prizes 🍺 Starts at 6pm

