Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

Coming soon: Daytona Beach events

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 4 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A4yy0_0bgT4idS00

Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Certification, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZIvR_0bgT4idS00

In Too Deep - Pool Party (22+)

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

For the 5th year of WHOE, we're going all in and we're kicking off the weekend with a pool party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQsWl_0bgT4idS00

Chicago Rewired

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 100 Ocean Ave, Daytona Beach, FL

Buy Chicago Rewired - A Tribute to Chicago tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:15 pm at Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell in Daytona Beach, FL.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ7Dg_0bgT4idS00

Devour Daytona - Wine Dinner series

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Savor in a four course Spanish adventure of delicious food and perfectly paired wine curated by our Executive Chef Jason Ward

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oBmA_0bgT4idS00

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Daytona Beach, FL.

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
204
Followers
209
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceanfront#Live Events#Whoe#Spanish#Active Guard Reserve#Gold Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
California StateNBC News

Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California’s 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy