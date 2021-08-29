Coming soon: Daytona Beach events

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Daytona Beach:

Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course Daytona Beach, FL

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Daytona Beach, FL ServSafe® Certification, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

This is an In-Person Hybrid ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course. Registration closes 7 days prior to the course or exam date.

In Too Deep - Pool Party (22+) Daytona Beach, FL

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

For the 5th year of WHOE, we're going all in and we're kicking off the weekend with a pool party!

Chicago Rewired Daytona Beach, FL

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 100 Ocean Ave, Daytona Beach, FL

Buy Chicago Rewired - A Tribute to Chicago tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Sat, Aug 28, 2021 7:15 pm at Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell in Daytona Beach, FL.

Devour Daytona - Wine Dinner series Daytona Beach, FL

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Savor in a four course Spanish adventure of delicious food and perfectly paired wine curated by our Executive Chef Jason Ward

Military & Veteran Pit Crew Experience in Daytona Beach, FL. Daytona Beach, FL

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Using motorsports to empower Active, Guard, Reserve, veterans with service-connected injuries, and Gold Star families.