Live events on the horizon in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Albany calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:

Handgun Cleaning Course-ESCFirearms Training/Albany Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

This class is designed to help the gun owner learn and understand the best possible way to clean their particular firearm. For complete details, see ESCFirearms.com You may also like the following...

LNR Enterprise LLC Presents: A.T.G( All Time Grindaz) Comedy Show Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1015 W. Broad ave., Albany, GA 31701

Come get yo laugh on with the industry hottest comedians ! And special music performance by DehaivenBear

F.A.M.E: CODE PINK “The Lockdown” HAIR AND FASHION GALA Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 101 South Front Street, Albany, GA 31701

FAME: CP Hair and Fashion Gala is an event created to bring awareness to BC as well as support those battling and recognized survivors.

The Art of Marriage Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701

A weekend event that weaves together expert teaching, stories, and humor to portray the challenges and beauty of God's design in marriages.

R.I.M. 11:30 AM Sunday Morning Service Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1715 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707

Rhema International Ministries welcomes you to our 11:30 am Sunday Morning Service. We have prayed for and prepared for you and your family.