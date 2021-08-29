Live events on the horizon in Albany
(ALBANY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Albany calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM
This class is designed to help the gun owner learn and understand the best possible way to clean their particular firearm. For complete details, see ESCFirearms.com You may also like the following...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1015 W. Broad ave., Albany, GA 31701
Come get yo laugh on with the industry hottest comedians ! And special music performance by DehaivenBear
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 101 South Front Street, Albany, GA 31701
FAME: CP Hair and Fashion Gala is an event created to bring awareness to BC as well as support those battling and recognized survivors.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 3210 Martin Luther King Junior Drive, Albany, GA 31701
A weekend event that weaves together expert teaching, stories, and humor to portray the challenges and beauty of God's design in marriages.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1715 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA 31707
Rhema International Ministries welcomes you to our 11:30 am Sunday Morning Service. We have prayed for and prepared for you and your family.
