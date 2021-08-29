Cancel
Scranton, PA

Live events Scranton — what's coming up

Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 5 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are lining up on the Scranton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scranton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvkzQ_0bgT4gs000

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Scranton, PA 18503

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Le4lJ_0bgT4gs000

8th Annual Charity Car Show

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 500 Arthur Ave, Scranton, PA

Join Us For this Great Family Event! - Food - 50/50 - Music - Giveaways Gates Open at 9 AM $5 Donation per Show Car Make a Child Smile One at a Time Entertainment by DJ Donna Diva

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAGkr_0bgT4gs000

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Scranton

Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT239, Scranton, PA 18503

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

YOGA for Grief and Stress Relief

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 500 Arthur Ave, Scranton, PA

Traditional Home Health Care and The Greenhouse Project will be hosting Yoga for Grief and Stress Relief with Mindy on Sunday 8/29/21 at 11am. YOGA for Grief and Stress Relief will be outside this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkAvw_0bgT4gs000

Band or JAM

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 1946 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA

Band or JAM is a night of 'Musical Magic'... created by passionate musicians, often from different bands, 'Jamming' together on the Moon Stage, sometimes for the first time. Coordinated by Mike...

