Idaho Falls, ID

Live events Idaho Falls — what’s coming up

Idaho Falls News Alert
 5 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Idaho Falls calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Idaho Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRYI4_0bgT4fzH00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6KNI_0bgT4fzH00

WYNONNA JUDD and The Big Noise

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 450 A St, Idaho Falls, ID

Respected by the millions of fans who are drawn to her music and undeniable talent, Wynonna's rich and commanding voice has sold over 30-million albums worldwide spanning her remarkable 34-year...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cJV6_0bgT4fzH00

Hydro Power

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 2030 Jennie Lee Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Mondays with Leslee, Tuesdays with Shawna, Wednesdays with Miranda, Thursdays with Becka HYDRO POWER- MOVE the water! A mid to high intensity workout. Intervals, circuit, HIT and other class...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJCXq_0bgT4fzH00

Infant Safety Course

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2325 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Basic Infant CPR, Relief of Infant Choking, and Basic Safety Tips for Newborns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCgcL_0bgT4fzH00

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up 2022

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6855 South 15th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up is held in Idaho Falls, Idaho every year the first weekend in August.

