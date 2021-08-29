Fairfield calendar: Coming events

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

USCCA Defensive Shooting Fundamentals Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1652 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA

Defensive Shooting Fundamentals - Level 1 (DSF1) is a blended curriculum including a self-paced at-home eLearning module followed by a day of live fire exercises. The class is a collaboration...

Instructional Aide Hiring Event Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 5090 Central Way #200, Fairfield, CA

Join us for an onsite job fair at our Solano Campus on Monday, August 30th from 10:00 - 3:00. Our campus is located at 5090 Central Way, Suite 200, Fairfield CA 94534 Work. With Purpose Spectrum...

The Salvation Army Very Cherry Red Kettle Kickoff (Hybrid Event) Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield, CA 94533

Very Cherry Red Kettle Kickoff 2020. Please RSVP w/ email. Hybrid event will be streamed via YouTube.

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fairfield, Fairfield, CA 94533

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

