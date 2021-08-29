Fairfield calendar: Coming events
(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 1652 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA
Defensive Shooting Fundamentals - Level 1 (DSF1) is a blended curriculum including a self-paced at-home eLearning module followed by a day of live fire exercises. The class is a collaboration...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 5090 Central Way #200, Fairfield, CA
Join us for an onsite job fair at our Solano Campus on Monday, August 30th from 10:00 - 3:00. Our campus is located at 5090 Central Way, Suite 200, Fairfield CA 94534 Work. With Purpose Spectrum...
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 02:30 PM
Address: 1 Jelly Belly Lane, Fairfield, CA 94533
Very Cherry Red Kettle Kickoff 2020. Please RSVP w/ email. Hybrid event will be streamed via YouTube.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Fairfield, Fairfield, CA 94533
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Comments / 0