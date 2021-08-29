Cancel
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls calendar: Coming events

Wichita Falls News Beat
Wichita Falls News Beat
 5 days ago

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Wichita Falls has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wichita Falls:

Retirement Reception for Kathy Pennartz-Browning

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Comanche Trail, Wichita Falls, TX

Please join us for a retirement celebration honoring Kathy Pennartz-Browning for 35 years of service in Financial Aid at MSU.

NRA Chief Range Safety Officer

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2526 Missile Rd Suite 7, Wichita Falls, TX

The total fee for this course is $350 (this includes all prerequisites). You will Pay a $50 deposit when you register and the remaining $300 will be paid when you come to the course. If you have...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT325, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Hotter'N Hell Hundred

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 104 Scott Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

Hotter’N Hell Hundred is one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation. Over 13,000 riders from across the globe come to Wichita Falls, TX for 4 days of challenging and inspiring...

Descendants the Musical

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 919 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! It is...

