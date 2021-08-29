Cancel
Longview, TX

Live events coming up in Longview

Longview Voice
 5 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

Dog Obedience -8/2/2021

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 E Timpson St, Longview, TX

This popular class helps owners tame even the most unruly dogs. Handlers learn how to manage and correct different behavioral issues with their pets through the caring, yet firm, instruction of...

Subasta: TX - LONGVIEW - 176cars

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Subasta Salvamento de Longview Longview TX - A Better Bid®

Lifepoint Kids!

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Lifepoints Kids classes are for nursery through 5th grade. Check-in begins at 9:45 am

Concierto Gilberto Daza – Tour “Quien Dijo Miedo” USA 2021

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Concierto Gilberto Daza – Tour “Quien Dijo Miedo” USA 2021 About this Event Este concierto es GRATIS y queremos que nos puedas acompañar a alabar y adorar a nuestro Señor en este concierto de...

The SP!NZ hosted by The Oil Horse - August 2021 - Punk Primer

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

I’ve been socially distant for over a year now and connected to humanity by the lifeline of my headphones. And they’ve been playing a lot of punk this year. So this August, I want to bring to you...

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

