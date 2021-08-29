Events on the Grand Junction calendar

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Live events are lining up on the Grand Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

SOLD OUT - STEVE-O Bucket List Tour (LATE SHOW) Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:59 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Steve-o live at Mesa theater! 21+ Must have ID for entry.

UNCLE KRACKER Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Uncle Kracker is set to light up the Warehouse for the first time on Friday September 24th!

Marvel Years and Maddy O'Neal Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Marvel Years and Maddy O'Neal LIVE at Mesa Theater November 11th

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 539 Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Eyes Set to Kill. making their triumphant return to the western slope ESTK are an American post-hardcore/metalcore band from Tempe, Arizona.

The Infamous Stringdusters Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

The Infamous Stringdusters LIVE AT Mesa Theater November 16th w/ the sweet lillies