Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Events on the Grand Junction calendar

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 5 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Live events are lining up on the Grand Junction calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Junction area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuFic_0bgT4bSN00

SOLD OUT - STEVE-O Bucket List Tour (LATE SHOW)

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:59 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Steve-o live at Mesa theater! 21+ Must have ID for entry.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUzrW_0bgT4bSN00

UNCLE KRACKER

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Uncle Kracker is set to light up the Warehouse for the first time on Friday September 24th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G83p7_0bgT4bSN00

Marvel Years and Maddy O'Neal

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Marvel Years and Maddy O'Neal LIVE at Mesa Theater November 11th

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqEx3_0bgT4bSN00

Eyes Set to Kill / Misery! / Overexposure/Hillbilly Riot/ Tighten.

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 539 Colorado Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Eyes Set to Kill. making their triumphant return to the western slope ESTK are an American post-hardcore/metalcore band from Tempe, Arizona.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1BxU_0bgT4bSN00

The Infamous Stringdusters

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

The Infamous Stringdusters LIVE AT Mesa Theater November 16th w/ the sweet lillies

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction News Alert

Grand Junction, CO
106
Followers
206
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Standup Comedy#American#Thu Nov 11#Mesa Theater#Sun Oct 10#Estk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy