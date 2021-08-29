Cancel
Davenport, IA

Live events Davenport — what's coming up

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 5 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Davenport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Htc4R_0bgT4aZe00

Enemy of the People

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 320 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52801

This powerful drama explores the impact of pollution in a small town and the consequences of uncovering the truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSfAk_0bgT4aZe00

River Bandits Home Game

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 209 S Gaines St, Davenport, IA

River Bandits Home Game Vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Gates open at 12:15pm, First Pitch at 1pm. Tickets available at RiverBandits.com or in person at the Box Office at 209 S Gaines St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yZFt_0bgT4aZe00

Paint Party at Unimpaired!

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 246 West 3rd Street, Davenport, IA 52801

Join us for a fun fall paint party at Unimpaired!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8Ruv_0bgT4aZe00

Rhythm Jazz Dance Workshop

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 218 Iowa Street, Davenport, IA 52801

This event is for dancers between 7 and 18+ to extended knowledge in dance technique, skill, and choreography. Come experience the rhythm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzymU_0bgT4aZe00

Deacon's Neighborhood Picnic

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1702 Iowa St, Davenport, IA

All are invited to our annual Deacon's Neighborhood Picnic on Sunday, August 29, following our 10:30am single service in the north parking lot. We’ll serve hamburgers, hot dogs, coleslaw, chips...

