Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Live events on the horizon in San Angelo

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 5 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Angelo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Angelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpziY_0bgT4Zdn00

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Open House — Galilee CDC

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 39 Buick St, San Angelo, TX

Join the Chamber on August 31 for a Ribbon Cutting celebrating Galilee Community Development Corporation's new location from 4:30-5pm, located at 39 Buick St!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wcds5_0bgT4Zdn00

Sunday Morning Service - Stay the Course

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sunday Morning Services will be streamed live for viewing online.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1qJq_0bgT4Zdn00

BIDI BIBI BANDA

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Bidi Bidi Banda Matinee Show! Time to get that 'Selena" Strut and hit the Dance Floor!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AD4v5_0bgT4Zdn00

The Science of Scouting

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for The Science of Scouting! where we will explore elephant toothpaste, cobra sticks, paper rockets, and more! Find out what activities Cub Scouts enjoy and learn how to sign up to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5hfb_0bgT4Zdn00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Angelo

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT329, San Angelo, TX 76903

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
120
Followers
207
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cub Scouts#Tx Join#Chamber#Ribbon Cutting#Buick#The Science Of Scouting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy