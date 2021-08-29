Live events on the horizon in San Angelo

(SAN ANGELO, TX) Live events are lining up on the San Angelo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Angelo:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Open House — Galilee CDC San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 39 Buick St, San Angelo, TX

Join the Chamber on August 31 for a Ribbon Cutting celebrating Galilee Community Development Corporation's new location from 4:30-5pm, located at 39 Buick St!

Sunday Morning Service - Stay the Course San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Sunday Morning Services will be streamed live for viewing online.

BIDI BIBI BANDA San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Bidi Bidi Banda Matinee Show! Time to get that 'Selena" Strut and hit the Dance Floor!

The Science of Scouting San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Come join us for The Science of Scouting! where we will explore elephant toothpaste, cobra sticks, paper rockets, and more! Find out what activities Cub Scouts enjoy and learn how to sign up to...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate San Angelo San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT329, San Angelo, TX 76903

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.