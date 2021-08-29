Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Live events coming up in Jackson

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 5 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQerh_0bgT4Yl400

FLYTE LANDS AT THE BRASS RAIL! AUG 27TH & 28TH!

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 308 W Prospect St, Jackson, MI

FLYTE BRINGS THEIR OVER THE TOP CLASSIC ROCK SHOW BACK TO THE BRASS RAIL FOR A 2 NIGHT PERFORMANCE!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4779Iz_0bgT4Yl400

FINAL DOWNFALL Religious Liberty's Last Stand

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Washington Ave, Jackson, MI

SESSION 1: Mon., August 23 at 6:30 p.m. A New World Order Explore an end-time prophecy that charts the course of world history, reveals where we are today in the Bible's prophetic timeline, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fG3uV_0bgT4Yl400

Inaugural K105.3 Fall Fest & Chili Classic

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 161 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

The FREE K105.3 Fall Fest & Chili Classic marries Jackson's beloved Chili Cook-Off with family friendly activities and fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Kvrq_0bgT4Yl400

New to Radiant — Radiant Church Jackson

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:20 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2700 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI

If you’ve recently started checking out Radiant, and want to learn more about us, we invite you to attend New to Radiant on August 29th after each service in room 202. This is a casual gathering...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028i1O_0bgT4Yl400

Waterloo Longbeards 25th Anniversary

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3575 Francis St, Jackson, MI

Waterloo Longbeards 25th AnniversaryTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $295.00Jake: $30.00GrandSlam Sponsor Package: $350.00Sponsor Package: $295.00

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
105
Followers
208
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
State
Washington State
Jackson, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Classic Rock#Radiant#Mi Waterloo Longbeards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Texas abortion law could haunt GOP

Anti-abortion activists celebrated Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to halt a Texas law that effectively prohibits almost all pregnancy terminations in the state. But Democrats believe it is Republicans who could prove to be on the losing side politically, now that abortion has been forced back onto center-stage. The...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across Northeast

At least 46 people across the Northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy