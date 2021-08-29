Live events coming up in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Jackson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

FLYTE LANDS AT THE BRASS RAIL! AUG 27TH & 28TH! Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 308 W Prospect St, Jackson, MI

FLYTE BRINGS THEIR OVER THE TOP CLASSIC ROCK SHOW BACK TO THE BRASS RAIL FOR A 2 NIGHT PERFORMANCE!

FINAL DOWNFALL Religious Liberty's Last Stand Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 E Washington Ave, Jackson, MI

SESSION 1: Mon., August 23 at 6:30 p.m. A New World Order Explore an end-time prophecy that charts the course of world history, reveals where we are today in the Bible's prophetic timeline, and...

Inaugural K105.3 Fall Fest & Chili Classic Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 161 West Michigan Avenue, Jackson, MI 49201

The FREE K105.3 Fall Fest & Chili Classic marries Jackson's beloved Chili Cook-Off with family friendly activities and fun!

New to Radiant — Radiant Church Jackson Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:20 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 2700 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI

If you’ve recently started checking out Radiant, and want to learn more about us, we invite you to attend New to Radiant on August 29th after each service in room 202. This is a casual gathering...

Waterloo Longbeards 25th Anniversary Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3575 Francis St, Jackson, MI

Waterloo Longbeards 25th AnniversaryTickets:Single: $55.00Couple: $75.00Sponsor: $295.00Jake: $30.00GrandSlam Sponsor Package: $350.00Sponsor Package: $295.00