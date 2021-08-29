Bowling Green calendar: What's coming up

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bowling Green calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bowling Green area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Paralyzed Veterans of America & Bowling Green Parks & Rec Boccia clinic Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 333 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Ever wanted to learn the boccia? While very similar to the Italian outdoor game of bocce, this Paralympic version is played indoors.

BG FuZion - September 4 Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Address: 502 College Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

BG FuZion presents "Working Girls!" Labor Day Weekend with professional female impersonators from BG to Louisville and Open Stage Drag!

Humor Heals Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 522 Morris Alley, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Humor Heals is Bowling Green's only Comedy for Charity event benefiting Amazing Angels, Inc.

Bowling green Beards and Tunes Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2195 River Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

A family fun event at the iconic Spillway bar and grill in Bowling Green,KY.