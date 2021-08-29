Cancel
College Station, TX

College Station calendar: Coming events

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 5 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in College Station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khSeR_0bgT4Wzc00

Texas A&M University Soccer vs Clemson - Fish Camp Night

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Texas A&M University Soccer vs Clemson - Fish Camp Night TV: SECN+ Radio: 97.3 FM Streaming Video: https://es.pn/2W2VHKU Streaming Audio: http://12thman.com/showcase?Live=4159 Tickets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15t5WS_0bgT4Wzc00

Social Mixer

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 226 Southwest Pkwy E, College Station, TX

Think of it as a choose your own adventure book. We will have a few different options of things you can choose to do. Go grab dinner and make new friends, or jump into a game of hostage, or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxK0l_0bgT4Wzc00

Introduction to 9th Grade Peer Ministry

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2201 Rio Grande Blvd, College Station, TX

Calling All 9th Grade Youth and Parents! Come Join Us at an Introduction to Peer Ministry Sunday, August 29, 2021 - 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. LYO Room - Peace Lutheran Church Peer Ministry is for current...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KKu9_0bgT4Wzc00

Taylor Graves Live

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:50 AM

Address: 701 Texas Ave, College Station, TX

Taylor Graves Live at Las Palapas Singer/Songwriter and American Idol Hollywood Week finalist based out of College Station, Texas blending the likes of new school folk country with the sultry soul...

Youth Lock-in – 08/13/2021

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 2201 Rio Grande Blvd, College Station, TX

Calling All PLC Youth Grades 7 to 12 Getting Ready for School? Come Join Us In a Lock-in at Church! August 13 at 6:00 p.m. thru August 14 at 9:00 a.m. Soon you\'ll be back in school - come relax...

College Station Daily

College Station Daily

College Station, TX
With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

