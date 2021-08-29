Cancel
Concord, NC

Events on the Concord calendar

Concord News Watch
 5 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Live events are lining up on the Concord calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Concord area:

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1237 Concord Pkwy., Concord, NC 28025

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Colorful Lights Historic Concord Walking Tour

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Union Street North, Concord, NC 28025

Enjoy colorfully lit homes on Historic North and South Union streets in Downtown Concord on our ~4 walking tour with digital guide!

Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "A Splendid Christmas”

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord, NC 28025

Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Fall Market, “A Splendid Christmas”, December 3-5, 2021 at Cabarrus Arena !

Fords on Sunday

Concord, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4005 Dearborn Pl NW, Concord, NC

Every last Sunday of the month the Museum will host Fords on Sunday. 1pm - 3pm We invite everyone and their Ford's to join us for Coffee and Donuts. There is no charge to bring your Ford or be a...

Rotary Square Farmers Market - Downtown Concord

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

A number of vendors are at the Rotary Square Farmers Market to offering Downtown Concord residents and workers access to fresh local fruits.

