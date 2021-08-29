Live events on the horizon in Bend

(BEND, OR) Bend is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bend:

Horse Summer Camp - Aug 31, Sept 1, Sept 2 Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 64855 Collins Road, Bend, OR 97701

Horse care, crafts, songs, games, horse knowledge, and a daily riding lesson. Camp runs 9am-2:30pm T/W/Th. $225/week.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bend, OR 97701

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 51 Northwest Greenwood Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

WICKED 2021 Peekaboo, Champagne Drip, Buku, VCTRE, Matt Waxx & Beat Lab