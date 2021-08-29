Coming soon: Chico events

(CHICO, CA) Chico is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chico:

Nation of Patriots Flag Tour Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 1501 Mangrove Ave, Chico, CA

Meet on Sierra Steel HD at 8:30am With KSU at 9:00 We will be riding to the I-5 South Bound Rest Stop above Red Bluff , where we will meet Redding HOG. Escort them to Sierra Steel HD, where Chico...

Janet Turner - Unwavering Naturalist Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Prints and process materials by the printmaker and former Chico State professor that focus on the natural world.

No Word for Art Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Esplanade, Chico, CA

CHICO EXHIBITION–The concept for No Word for “Art” came from Hmong-American artist and co-curator, Elizabeth Lee. There is no word for “art” in the Hmong language, which can make it difficult to...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Chico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Chico, CA 95926

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Make-up Code Night - Pleasant Valley High Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1475 East Ave, Chico, CA

Monday August 30, 2021: Event listing from Pleasant Valley High: Monday, August 30 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PMParents & athletes of Swimming,...