What’s up Rock Hill: Local events calendar

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rock Hill area:

Sunday In-Person Worship Service Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 680 Tinsley Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

We're excited you've chosen to worship with VFC! Help us do our part in public health and safety by RSVPing you and/or your family.

Poverty Simulation Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 236 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Participants will be given a poverty scenario to live out over the course of a fictional month. You will manage your resources.

Volunteer Orientation Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 236 West Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Come learn how Pilgrims' Inn serves the community and about ways to help.

Patriot Rovers Car, Truck, Rat Rod, and Motorcycle Show Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 524 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Patriot Rovers provides canine therapy using trained Psychiatric Service Dogs for military veterans who suffer from PTSD

Race Equity Month Emanuel Film Screening Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1029 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council and Clinton College will screen the film Emanuel.